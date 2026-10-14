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Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon Thursday for Inner Circle members

The deal is available to customers who download the Inner Circle app

Amanda Moreno, Digital Journalist

Circle K is offering .40 cents of gas to members of their Inner Circle Reward club on Thursday. (Circle K)

SAN ANTONIO – Your wallet can exhale, at least for a day.

Circle K will slash 40 cents off every gallon of gas on Thursday, Oct. 15, for members of its free Inner Circle rewards program at participating locations in California, Colorado, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

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The discount lasts all day.

To score the deal, drivers must be registered Inner Circle members. Members enter the phone number tied to their account at the pump or at the register inside, and the discount applies automatically.

Signing up is free and can be done before fueling in four ways:

  • Text JOIN to 25050 and opt in to receive text offers. Message and data rates may apply.
  • Download the Circle K app.
  • Sign up online at the Inner Circle website.
  • Scan the QR code on signage at a participating store with a smartphone to download the app, then enter the member ID at the pump.

For more information and to find participating locations, visit the Circle K website.

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