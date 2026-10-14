Records: Cotulla ISD tech director accused of owning 750+ child sexual abuse files on phone

COTULLA, Texas – A technology director at Cotulla Independent School District was arrested on suspicion of uploading child sexual abuse material to an X account, according to court documents.

The records obtained by KSAT identify the director as Joseph Yanez. The document states Yanez was publicly listed as the Director of Technology at Cotulla ISD.

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KSAT searched the school district’s website to find Yanez, but his name was not publicly listed online. KSAT additionally reached out to Cotulla ISD to confirm his employment.

The Laredo Child Exploitation Task Force received a tip on March 5 from X about an account under the name of TreyReyes03 and located the account in Cotulla. The document alleges Yanez used the account to upload child sexual abuse photos and videos to X.

The account’s IP addresses were linked to an apartment complex where Yanez lived and the Cotulla ISD Technology Building, court documents said. The email associated with the account was also linked to Yanez’s school email address.

A federal search warrant was executed on April 9, and agents seized his cellphone. The document states Yanez was logged into the X account on his phone.

Investigators found 738 photos and 32 videos of child sexual abuse material on Yanez’s phone, according to court records.

Yanez denied claims of knowing about the content on the X account and instead told federal agents he’d seen child material while attempting to watch adult material, according to a criminal complaint.

A detention hearing for Yanez is for Thursday morning in Laredo.

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