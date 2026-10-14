FBI seizes 180+ devices in Texas tied to North Korean identity theft scheme, DOJ says

DALLAS – Federal agents disrupted an online network in Texas that officials said helped North Korean IT workers illegally access U.S. corporate systems using stolen or fake American identities to generate money for North Korea’s weapons programs.

The FBI searched more than 40 Texas residences and collected 187 laptops and other electronic devices that allowed people to control computers through keyboard, video and mouse connections. The Department of Justice said the devices were being used as “laptop farms” for North Korean IT workers.

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“This investigation is about far more than fraud,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said in a news release. “It is about a hostile foreign regime infiltrating American companies through stolen identities and covert access points inside our own borders.”

The release said the North Korean IT workers were part of a group called “Famous Chollima.” Members of the group applied for and worked remote jobs by using stolen or fabricated identity documents and private networks to make it look like they were working in the United States.

The DOJ said this scheme helped North Korea’s “weapons of mass destruction, ballistic missile programs, intelligence program and nuclear program.”

The release also identified alleged email addresses associated with the scheme:

Anyone with additional information about the scheme is urged to file a report through the Internet Crime Complaint Center website.

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