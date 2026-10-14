KSAT Q&A: Mayor Jones discusses why city filed federal lawsuit against DHS, ICE

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio filed a lawsuit on Tuesday over a proposed immigration facility on the East Side, and Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones discussed the filing during this week’s KSAT Q&A.

The mayor said the city sued because the federal government has not completed a National Environmental Policy Act review of the site and “failed to uphold their obligations to the people of San Antonio.”

The proposed warehouse is projected to hold roughly 1,500 people. Jones said she sent at least four letters opposing the facility and requesting information to the federal government. She noted the environmental study is a federal requirement that must be completed before a property is purchased.

The filing outlines concerns including sewage, restroom facilities and the impact on the surrounding area.

>> READ: City of San Antonio files lawsuit over ICE detention facility on East Side

Jones said the lawsuit asks to halt any renovations until the NEPA review is complete. She said no renovations have been observed, and that the city attorney said an emergency hearing would be sought if that activity begins.

The city’s two conservative councilmembers, Misty Spears (D9) and Marc Whyte (D10), were the only votes against directing the city’s utilities and certain departments to study the potential impact of the site.

Both called the lawsuit “political theater” on Tuesday.

Jones also said the newly reported leases at Brooks on the South Side and the East Side facility would negatively impact economic development.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.