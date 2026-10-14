Mother of man killed in Marbach Road apartment fight: ‘Just turn yourself in’

A mother is mourning her son, who died after a fight at a North Side apartment complex, and police are still looking for the shooter. (White family)

SAN ANTONIO – A mother is mourning her son, who died after a fight at a North Side apartment complex, and police are still looking for the shooter.

Alando Marston, 25, known to his family as AJ, was involved in a fight with multiple people at the Loma Vista Apartments off Marbach Road on Oct. 4, according to the San Antonio Police Department. During the altercation, one of the suspects pulled out a gun, police said.

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The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Marston died of gunshot wounds.

>>READ MORE: Medical examiner IDs victim of deadly shooting at West Side apartment complex

More than a week after the shooting, no arrests have been made.

Marston’s mother, Laura White, said she is struggling to process the loss of her son, recalling the silence in his hospital room as she prepared to take him off life support.

“I never knew how loud silence is,” White said. “Just sitting in that room with him, and I just gave him a kiss on his forehead.”

White said doctors told her that her son would not survive his injuries and that, even if he had, he would have remained in a vegetative state.

She believes the person responsible for the shooting may have been someone her son knew.

When asked whether she believed the suspect or suspects knew a woman who was with her son at the time, White said yes.

“To me, I believe it was someone close to him from certain things I’ve heard,” she said.

White is asking whoever was involved to come forward.

“Just turn yourself in,” she said. “If you feel like you weren’t involved, then clear your name. It’s as simple as that.”

Marston is survived by several siblings, including three younger brothers and his 2-year-old daughter.

White said one of the hardest parts of losing her son is knowing her granddaughter will grow up without her father.

“I’ll definitely make sure his daughter knows him,” White said.

She described her son as loving, outgoing, and free-spirited, adding that he loved his daughter deeply.

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