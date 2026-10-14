San Antonio families have 2 more days to give Fort Sam Houston soldiers a Thanksgiving home

SAN ANTONIO – For many San Antonio families, Thanksgiving means a crowded table, familiar recipes and time with loved ones.

For some young soldiers training at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, it may mean their first major holiday away from home.

The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence has extended the deadline for its annual Mission Thanksgiving program, giving local families until 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, to apply to host soldiers for the holiday.

The program, also known as “Adopt a Troop,” pairs soldiers in training with San Antonio-area families for a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal. Soldiers will travel using a buddy system, so families host them in pairs.

First Sgt. Michael Murphy said the program helps soldiers adjust to being away from the people and places they know.

“I think the importance can be many things,” Murphy said. “For many of our population, anywhere from 17 to mid-20s would be the vast majority of the trainees and soldiers that we have. It’s their first time away from home.”

Murphy is the company first sergeant for Bravo Company, part of the 232nd Medical Battalion.

Organizers said trainees come to Fort Sam Houston from across the country, including Alaska, Hawaii, the Samoan Islands, Maine and Florida. Some are unable to travel home because of training and readiness requirements.

Mission Thanksgiving offers another option: a day away from post and a chance to connect with a local family.

“A lot of these soldiers have never been away from home, and so the sense of community is something they’re still navigating,” Murphy said. “I think this is a great bridge and a great opportunity for the family to get to host the country’s finest, and then for the young soldiers that are in training to get outside of base, get a home-cooked meal.”

Capt. Allison Braden, a company commander, said the program is especially meaningful for soldiers fresh out of high school and spending Thanksgiving away from parents or other relatives.

“I would say this is a very important event for our soldiers that are in training because for a lot of them, this is their first time away from home,” Braden said. “A lot of (them) are fresh out of high school, so spending their first Thanksgiving away from mom and dad or family. So this is pretty important for them.”

As of Wednesday, organizers had 158 families signed up. They hosted about 170 families last year and hope to reach or exceed that number this year.

Families interested in participating must live within 40 miles of Fort Sam Houston and complete a background check. Organizers said the background-check process can take about two weeks, and families cannot participate unless they are approved.

Hosts will pick up the soldiers at Fort Sam Houston on Thanksgiving morning and return them to post by 7 p.m., organizers said.

“For families that are considering hosting a troop, I think you should absolutely do it,” Braden said. “It would mean a lot to these soldiers, especially the ones that are away from home for the first time. Share a meal, open your home, and it will be a good time.”

Families can find Mission Thanksgiving information and apply at the link here.

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