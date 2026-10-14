Two San Antonio restaurants added to 2026 Michelin Guide Texas recommended list

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio restaurants received recognition in the 2026 Michelin Guide Texas, adding to the city’s growing presence in one of the dining world’s best-known restaurant guides.
French bistro Petit Coquin, at 1012 S. Presa St. in Southtown, and Lovers Pizzeria, at 105 E. Ashby Place in Monte Vista, are both new additions to the guide’s recommended list.
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The Michelin Guide’s recommended category highlights restaurants that inspectors consider worth noting, though they do not carry a Bib Gourmand or star designation.
One San Antonio restaurant, Barbecue Station on Harry Wurzbach Road, is no longer on the recommended list this year.
San Antonio also held on to its three one-star restaurants: Mixtli on South Alamo Street, and Nicosi and Isidore at the Pearl.
Michelin inspectors evaluate restaurants based on several factors, including the quality of ingredients, cooking technique, harmony of flavors and consistency over time.
The latest additions give San Antonio more representation in the Texas guide as Michelin continues to spotlight restaurants across the state.
Here are the San Antonio-area restaurants recognized by Michelin Guide Texas.
Michelin star
- Isidore: 221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
- Mixtli: 812 S Alamo St. STE 103, San Antonio, TX 78210
- Nicosi: 221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
Bib Gourmand
- Burnt Bean Co.: 108 S Austin St, Seguin, TX 78155
- Cullum’s Attaboy: 111 Kings Ct, San Antonio, TX 78212
- Ladino: 200 E Grayson St. #100, San Antonio, TX 78215
- Mezquite: 221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
- Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery: 136 E Grayson St. Suite 120, San Antonio, TX 78215
- The Jerk Shack: 10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251
Michelin recommended
- Barbecue Station: 1610 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78209
- Garcia’s Mexican Food: 842 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78201
- Leche De Tigre: 318 E Cevallos St, San Antonio, TX 78204
- Little Em’s Oyster Bar: 1024 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78210
- Lovers Pizzeria: 105 E Ashby Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212
- Nicosi: 221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
- Petit Coquin: 1012 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210
- Reese Bros Barbecue: 906 Hoefgen Ave, San Antonio, TX 78210
- Signature Restaurant: 16401 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78256
- 2M Smokehouse: 2731 S WW White Rd, San Antonio, TX 78222