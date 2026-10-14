Two San Antonio restaurants added to 2026 Michelin Guide Texas recommended list

Lovers Pizzeria, at 105 E. Ashby Place in Monte Vista, and French bistro Petit Coquin, at 1012 S. Presa St. in Southtown.

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio restaurants received recognition in the 2026 Michelin Guide Texas, adding to the city’s growing presence in one of the dining world’s best-known restaurant guides.

French bistro Petit Coquin, at 1012 S. Presa St. in Southtown, and Lovers Pizzeria, at 105 E. Ashby Place in Monte Vista, are both new additions to the guide’s recommended list.

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The Michelin Guide’s recommended category highlights restaurants that inspectors consider worth noting, though they do not carry a Bib Gourmand or star designation.

One San Antonio restaurant, Barbecue Station on Harry Wurzbach Road, is no longer on the recommended list this year.

San Antonio also held on to its three one-star restaurants: Mixtli on South Alamo Street, and Nicosi and Isidore at the Pearl.

Michelin inspectors evaluate restaurants based on several factors, including the quality of ingredients, cooking technique, harmony of flavors and consistency over time.

The latest additions give San Antonio more representation in the Texas guide as Michelin continues to spotlight restaurants across the state.

Here are the San Antonio-area restaurants recognized by Michelin Guide Texas.

Michelin star

Isidore: 221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Mixtli: 812 S Alamo St. STE 103, San Antonio, TX 78210

Nicosi: 221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Bib Gourmand

Burnt Bean Co.: 108 S Austin St, Seguin, TX 78155

Cullum’s Attaboy: 111 Kings Ct, San Antonio, TX 78212

Ladino: 200 E Grayson St. #100, San Antonio, TX 78215

Mezquite: 221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery: 136 E Grayson St. Suite 120, San Antonio, TX 78215

The Jerk Shack: 10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251

Michelin recommended

Barbecue Station: 1610 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78209

Garcia’s Mexican Food: 842 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78201

Leche De Tigre: 318 E Cevallos St, San Antonio, TX 78204

Little Em’s Oyster Bar: 1024 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Lovers Pizzeria: 105 E Ashby Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212

Nicosi: 221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Petit Coquin: 1012 S Presa St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Reese Bros Barbecue: 906 Hoefgen Ave, San Antonio, TX 78210

Signature Restaurant: 16401 La Cantera Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78256

2M Smokehouse: 2731 S WW White Rd, San Antonio, TX 78222

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