Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
BREAKING NEWS

Local News

UTSA opens $35 million basketball, volleyball training center

The 53,000-square-foot facility includes two full-sized practice courts, hydrotherapy rooms

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio opened a new $35 million basketball and volleyball training center Wednesday.

The 53,000-square-foot facility features two full-sized practice courts, hydrotherapy rooms and new offices. It will serve as the daily operations hub for both the basketball and volleyball programs.

The project was funded in partnership with Bexar County and the City of San Antonio, each contributing $5 million.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.