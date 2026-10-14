Waymo launches fully autonomous ride-hailing service in San Antonio

(Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio residents can now hail a fully autonomous Waymo ride, the company announced Wednesday.

In a news release, Waymo said it opened its app-based service to all San Antonio riders, including access to the company’s newest vehicle, Ojai, a car meant to handle weather.

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Waymo continues to service areas spanning King William to Wurzbach Parkway, including the San Antonio International Airport, downtown, the River Walk, Hemisfair Park and North Star Mall. Click here to view the service area map.

“Safe, accessible streets rely on transportation options that protect and respect every road user, especially our cyclists and pedestrians,” said Cristina Solorzano, Ghisallo Cycling Initiative Program director for San Antonio. “Welcoming Waymo to San Antonio gives our community another reliable, attentive way to move around the city while supporting our broader mission to make local streets safer and more connected for all ages and abilities.”

Earlier this year, Waymo temporarily paused its ride services in San Antonio to complete software updates and operational improvements focused on rider safety, including the ability to detect floodwaters.

The company cited flooding-related performance concerns as a reason for the pause.

In September, Waymo resumed the autonomous ride services.

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