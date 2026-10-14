What you agree to when entering Six Flags Fiesta Texas for the day 

SAN ANTONIO – After buying a ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas to spend the day riding roller coasters and seeing the attractions, visitors enter into an agreement with the theme park — even if they are unaware of it.

The Ticket Terms and Conditions is an agreement that lays out the full legal terms, conditions and policies at the park. It covers single-day tickets, season passes, add-ons, parking rules and general policies.

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Most visitors can’t sue the park, employees or company after buying a ticket, even if it relates to “death sustained in connection with your visit to or use of any Six Flags Park or attraction,” the park’s website states.

The terms also state that once visitors enter the park and use the attractions, you agree not to sue. In fact, by entering the park, users agree to a binding arbitration agreement and class action waiver, which means any disputes will go to arbitration — not in court.

In arbitration, there is no judge or jury, and the arbitrator’s decision is final and cannot be appealed.

More details of the terms can be found on the park’s website or mobile app.

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