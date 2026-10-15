18 arrested in months-long narcotics trafficking investigation in Seguin, police say

Eighteen people were arrested in connection with a months-long investigation targeting narcotics trafficking and organized criminal activity in Seguin, according to the police department.

SEGUIN, Texas – Eighteen people were arrested in connection with a months-long investigation targeting narcotics trafficking and organized criminal activity in Seguin, according to the police department.

The Seguin Police Department said the investigation, called “Operation Shakedown,” also resulted in 23 state criminal charges, nine additional warrants cleared and three federal indictments.

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Items seized during the operation included:

281 grams of methamphetamine

49.14 grams of cocaine

21.65 grams of heroin

5 ounces of marijuana

8 firearms

Around $3,900 in cash

Police said several people arrested were identified as confirmed or suspected criminal street gang members or associates.

The following individuals were arrested and charged in connection with the operation:

Jesus Javier Jaimes, 42 — manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, PG1, 4-200 grams; three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Juan Eugenio Perales, 49 — manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, PG1, 4-200 grams; U.S. Federal Marshal’s hold

Sandra Castillo, 55 — manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, PG1, less than 1 gram

Christopher Miguel Chapman, 32 — two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, PG1, 4-200 grams

Federico Torrez, 45 — possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (18 USC 841); possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (18 USC 924); felon in possession of a firearm (18 USC 922 and 924)

Ricky Christian Aviles, 30 — manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, PG1, 4-200 grams

Alejandro Inocencio, 30 — manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, PG1, 4-200 grams

Cruz Carlos Acosta, 47 — manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, PG1, 1-4 grams; possession of marijuana, 4 oz-5 pounds; two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Darrian Elijah Wilson, 31 — theft, $2,500-$30,000, warrant out of Hays County; unlawful possession of a firearm/house/court order/gang member

Jeffrey Rodriguez, 21 — disorderly conduct discharge of a firearm; disorderly conduct discharge/display of a firearm; failure to report a felony resulting in serious bodily injury or death; deadly conduct discharge of a firearm (all charges from Hays County)

Luis Jaime Diaz, 33 — manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, PG1, 4-200 grams

Christian Rodriguez, 55 — manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, PG1, 1-4 grams; possession of a controlled substance, PG1, 1-4 grams

Christina Silva, 39 — theft of property, $2,500-$30,000 (warrant)

Francisco Moreno, 51 — manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, PG1, 4-200 grams; parole violation warrant

April Castillo, 49 — manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, PG1, 1-4 grams

Justin Joel Flores, 34 — manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, PG1, 4-200 grams

Amanda Martinez, 39 — possession of a controlled substance, PG1, less than 1 gram

Debra Ann Sanchez, 56 — manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, PG1, 1-4 grams; parole violation warrant

Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues, according to police.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking or criminal activity is asked to contact Seguin police at 830-379-2123 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers.

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