BCSO: Woman arrested, accused of intoxication manslaughter after west Bexar County crash

A woman was arrested on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter after she allegedly killed a woman in a two-vehicle crash in west Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

BEXAR COUNTY – A woman was arrested on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter after she allegedly killed a woman in a two-vehicle crash in west Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

According to BCSO, the crash happened around 12 a.m. on Oct. 14, in the 13000 block of Potranco Road.

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When they arrived, they found a collision involving a vehicle driven by Destiny Eppright, 26, and a woman motorcyclist, who was pronounced deceased.

Records show Eppright was charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Her bond is set at $200,000, according to court records.

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