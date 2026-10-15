BCSO: Woman arrested, accused of intoxication manslaughter after west Bexar County crash Destiny Eppright, 26, is being held on a $200,000 bond A woman was arrested on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter after she allegedly killed a woman in a two-vehicle crash in west Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BEXAR COUNTY – A woman was arrested on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter after she allegedly killed a woman in a two-vehicle crash in west Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
According to BCSO, the crash happened around 12 a.m. on Oct. 14, in the 13000 block of Potranco Road.
When they arrived, they found a collision involving a vehicle driven by Destiny Eppright, 26, and a woman motorcyclist, who was pronounced deceased.
Records show Eppright was charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
Her bond is set at $200,000, according to court records.
READ ALSO:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Rocky Garza headshot
Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
What’s hiding in your tap water? What’s hiding in your tap water? The Rising Cost of Candy The Rising Cost of Candy Boerne volunteers pack weekend meals for students in need Boerne volunteers pack weekend meals for students in need Bexar County's 21st homicide of the year, and it's still October Bexar County's 21st homicide of the year, and it's still October Save Two Seats This Thanksgiving Save Two Seats This Thanksgiving Inside UTSA's new training center Inside UTSA's new training center 2 firefighters injured in Santa Fe apartment fire on the North side 2 firefighters injured in Santa Fe apartment fire on the North side $68 Million Fix Coming to This Cibolo Intersection $68 Million Fix Coming to This Cibolo Intersection San Antonio man now on FBI's most wanted fraudsters list San Antonio man now on FBI's most wanted fraudsters list Couple skipped the bill, then attacked a waitress Couple skipped the bill, then attacked a waitress How safe are San Antonio roller coasters? How safe are San Antonio roller coasters? ICE leasing two office spaces at Brooks City-Base ICE leasing two office spaces at Brooks City-Base How to protect yourself from scammers on food delivery apps How to protect yourself from scammers on food delivery apps One dead after incident at Six Flags Over Georgia One dead after incident at Six Flags Over Georgia Cooler Weather Could Mean Bigger Tips on the Riverwalk Cooler Weather Could Mean Bigger Tips on the Riverwalk Neighbors Kicked In Doors to Save Each Other Neighbors Kicked In Doors to Save Each Other Oklahoma takes down No. 1 Texas in Red River rivalry, hands Longhorns first loss Oklahoma takes down No. 1 Texas in Red River rivalry, hands Longhorns first loss Who’s ready for mornings in the 50s?!? 🙋🏼♀️ 🍂 Who’s ready for mornings in the 50s?!? 🙋🏼♀️ 🍂 Hays County wedding venue keeps $16K after groom dies Hays County wedding venue keeps $16K after groom dies Cowboys Dance Hall closure due to ongoing disputes Cowboys Dance Hall closure due to ongoing disputes Previous video Next video