Día de los Muertos festival at Woodlawn Lake Park canceled due to immigration enforcement concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Organizers of the Día de los Muertos festival at Woodlawn Lake Park announced they are canceling the annual event, citing current political and economic challenges tied to immigration enforcement.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, Planet K said the event, which was scheduled for Nov. 2, marks the second time in two decades the festival has been canceled — the first was during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Planet K said it refuses to bring the community together amid what it described as “ongoing conflict” caused by immigration enforcement and “current political and economic challenges.”

“This decision was not made lightly,” Planet K said. “We refuse to bring people together under ICE terrorism & political war and the immigration enforcement that caused ongoing conflict.”

Planet K also apologized to charities, vendors, artists, families and community organizations that have benefited from and supported the festival over the years.

Planet K said it has “faith” it can return with the festival in 2027.

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