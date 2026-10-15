Man found dead on South Side near I-37 and Loop 1604 in suspected hit-and-run, police say
The man was found around 8:45 on Thursday morning
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead in a suspected hit-and-run crash on the South Side early Thursday morning, according to police.
The San Antonio Police Department found the man around 8:45 a.m. near Interstate 37 and Loop 1604 after a tow truck driver called.
The man “looked like someone who was going to work,” the police said. Surveillance video captured him walking, and investigators believe he was struck within the past 24 hours.
Authorities are investigating the crash and searching for the vehicle involved.
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Amanda Moreno is a digital journalist who joined KSAT 12 News in the fall of 2026. A San Antonio native, she graduated with a journalism degree from the University of the Incarnate Word.