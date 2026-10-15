Man sentenced to 16+ years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills in Schertz

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced in federal court to more than 16 years in prison after investigators say he used social media to sell fentanyl-laced pills in Schertz, according to a press release.

Daniel Mendoza Jr., 44, was sentenced to 16 years and 8 months in connection with the 2025 investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said.

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The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office began looking into Mendoza in 2025 after he advertised drugs on social media. The release states he sold illicit pills laced with fentanyl and fluorofentanyl to buyers in Schertz.

Authorities arrested Mendoza in January 2026. When investigators searched his home, they found additional fentanyl, cocaine and alprazolam in his kitchen. In his bedroom, the release states investigators found a .40-caliber pistol and a loaded magazine.

Mendoza was indicted on Jan. 7 for two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and two counts of possession with intent to distribute fluorofentanyl.

A superseding indictment filed in March added a third count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Mendoza pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on May 28, the release states.

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