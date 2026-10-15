Medical examiner IDs woman run over, killed by driver on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – After a woman was run over by an SUV last month on the Northwest Side, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled her death a homicide.

On Wednesday, the woman was identified as Grace Nichole Rodriguez, 37. The medical examiner’s office said she died of blunt force injuries on Sept. 28.

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The driver of the SUV was arrested moments after the crash in the Medical Center area. Dionisiah Edwards-Carpeal, 36, faces charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Dionisiah Kazuko Edwards-Carpeal, 36. (Bexar County Jail)

San Antonio police were initially dispatched to a reported fight in the 9700 block of Datapoint Drive. The responding officer wrote in the incident report that he was notified that an “SUV just ran someone” before arrival.

A San Antonio Police Department preliminary report said the people at the scene were separated and two had injuries. Edwards-Carpeal fled the scene before police arrived.

Rodriguez was found in critical condition on the floor of a parking lot. SAPD said she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead after roughly 15 minutes.

A 39-year-old man was also struck by Edwards-Carpeal, according to the police report. Investigators found that Edwards-Carpeal used to be in a romantic relationship with the man.

The report states Edwards-Carpeal followed the pair in her car as they left a nearby restaurant and argued with them from her car window. Police said Edwards-Carpeal insulted Rodriguez.

According to SAPD, Edwards-Carpeal pointed her SUV at the pair and hit both of them.

Police did not give an update on the man’s injury status the day of the crash. As of Wednesday, his injuries remain unclear.

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