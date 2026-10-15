New poll shows Democrats ahead in most statewide races

A new poll released by the University of Texas/Texas Politics Project shows Democrats holding slim leads in the U.S. Senate race and most statewide races. All of the polls are within the 3% margin of error.

The poll, conducted between Sept. 25 and Oct. 5, shows state Rep. James Talarico leading Attorney General Ken Paxton 50% to 47% in the race for Senate. The poll shows Talarico leads among women, Latinos, and people living in urban areas and suburbs. Paxton leads among men and those in rural areas.

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In the governor’s race, Gov. Greg Abbott trails Democrat Gino Hinojosa 49% to 48%. The poll shows Abbott is ahead among male voters, those in rural areas and in suburbs. Hinojosa is favored among women, Latinos, and those in urban areas.

The poll shows Democrats leading in the races for lieutenant governor, attorney general, and railroad commissioner. Republican Don Huffines has a one-point advantage in the state comptroller’s race.

When it came to the issues most important to voters, economic issues topped the list. Of those surveyed, 21% said the cost of living was the most important issue to them with the state of the economy second with 15%. Those two issues were mentioned by 38% of Republican voters and 33% of Democrats.

Early voting in Texas begins on Monday, Oct. 19. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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