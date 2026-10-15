NISD substitute teacher suspended, accused of threatening to call immigration on students, district says

The Northside ISD administration building on Evers Road in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – A substitute teacher at a Northside Independent School District middle school was suspended for allegedly threatening to call immigration officials and police on students, according to the district.

Barry Perez, a NISD spokesperson, told KSAT the district is investigating the claim involving a class at Rayburn Middle School on Oct. 6.

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According to Perez, a student reported the substitute teacher allegedly threatened to make the calls because students were misbehaving.

School administrators removed the substitute teacher from the class while they looked into the allegation.

The substitute teacher had no previous complaints since being hired in Aug. 2024, according to NISD.

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