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Local News

San Antonio police ask for help finding missing girl last seen on Southeast Side

Esmeralda Ruiz was last seen on Tuesday

Amanda Moreno, Digital Journalist

Esmeralda Ruiz

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help finding a child who was last seen Tuesday on the Southeast Side.

A missing persons report said Esmeralda Ruiz was seen in the 4000 block of Anton Drive, not far from Southeast Military Drive. Her age was not listed in the report.

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She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and curly, shoulder-length brown hair, and is right-handed, police said.

Anyone who has seen Ruiz or has information related to this case are urged to contact the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

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