San Antonio police ask for help finding missing girl last seen on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help finding a child who was last seen Tuesday on the Southeast Side.

A missing persons report said Esmeralda Ruiz was seen in the 4000 block of Anton Drive, not far from Southeast Military Drive. Her age was not listed in the report.

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She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, with brown eyes and curly, shoulder-length brown hair, and is right-handed, police said.

Anyone who has seen Ruiz or has information related to this case are urged to contact the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

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