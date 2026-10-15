Trial begins nearly a decade after San Antonio fatal drunk driving crash

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly a decade after Karlton Walker was killed in a crash in San Antonio, a new jury is hearing the case against the man accused of causing his death.

James Kearns is charged with intoxication manslaughter in Walker’s March 14, 2017 death.

Prosecutors say Walker, 50, was walking near McCarty Road and San Pedro Avenue when a vehicle struck him. Walker died at the scene.

The case has taken an unusual path through the criminal justice system, with multiple delays preventing a jury from hearing all the evidence until now.

It took about a year for Kearns to be indicted. In November 2021, a jury was sworn in to hear the case, but the trial ended after a juror contracted COVID-19.

Kearns later challenged whether he could be tried again, arguing that doing so would violate his protection against double jeopardy. The appeal halted proceedings, but the challenge was ultimately denied.

The case continued through numerous trial settings before a new trial date was set this year.

During testimony, one of the first responding officers described seeing Walker lying unconscious on the ground and said they could smell intoxicants on Kearns’ breath.

The jury will hear the evidence and determine whether prosecutors have proved the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, Kearns faces up to 20 years in prison.

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