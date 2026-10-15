Which San Antonio-area schools are closed on Election Day?

SAN ANTONIO – Students in three San Antonio-area school districts will have the day off on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, while most other districts in the region plan to hold classes.

North East, Northside and Judson independent school districts have a student holiday on Nov. 3, according to the districts.

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Two other districts, Edgewood and Harlandale, will be closed Monday, Nov. 2, the day before Election Day, but are scheduled to have classes Tuesday.

The following districts plan to have school as usual on Election Day:

Alamo Heights ISD

Boerne ISD

Comal ISD

East Central ISD

Medina Valley ISD

San Antonio ISD

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD

Somerset ISD

South San Antonio ISD

Southside ISD

All local colleges have school as usual on Election Day.

Parents should check their district’s website or campus communications for the latest information on schedules and any changes.