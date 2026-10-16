2 women accused of theft in west Bexar Co., 1 arrested for child abandonment, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two women were arrested Thursday after the sheriff’s office said they allegedly left four children unattended to steal property at a residence in west Bexar County.

Records show Nataly Nichole Perez, 23, and Amber Nichole Robisheaux, 40, both face a theft charge. Perez faces an additional four charges of child endangerment.

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Deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. to a theft call at a home in west Bexar County. BCSO said that’s when they learned Perez was supposed to be babysitting four children at the home.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said Perez and Robisheaux “intentionally left the four children completely unattended inside the residence for approximately 4 hours.” During that time, the duo allegedly stole multiple items from inside the home before fleeing the scene.

Both were arrested and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. Records show only Perez was charged with child endangerment.

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