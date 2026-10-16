At least 12 dogs rescued from living in ‘unsanitary conditions’ at Southeast Side home, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – City animal officers removed more than a dozen dogs from a Southeast Side home, and Animal Care Services said some dogs were sick or hurt living in unsanitary conditions.

Several of the dogs needed veterinary care for injuries, lethargy and other symptoms, said Ashley Cabrera, an animal cruelty specialist with Animal Care Services.

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Cabrera said officers found feces, urine, debris, a strong odor and fleas inside the home, along with dog kennels stacked around the property. The dogs had been allowed to roam the property rather than being kept in the kennels, she said.

“Healthy or not, they don’t deserve to be in unsanitary conditions,” Cabrera said. “That is actually a criminal charge.”

Cabrera said the dogs’ conditions ranged from mild to severe and included kennel cough, apparent lethargy and malnourishment. Ages of the dogs range from one to an 18-year-old chihuahua.

Officers were seeking a search and seizure warrant to take custody of the animals and search the property. That request was pending in addition to potential criminal charges, Cabrera said.

Cabrera said ACS worked with the owner for years after repeated complaints, and that the owner had come into compliance in the past.

“It’s ultimately a thing of how long we’re going to let it repeat itself,” she said.

The owner has not been named and has not been charged. A custody hearing is planned where they will have a chance to argue for custody of dogs, Cabrera said. In the meantime, the dogs will receive medical care.

Cabrera urged residents to report concerns about animals, including dangerous or aggressive dogs, by calling 311.

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