BCSO identifies victim of deadly shooting in northeast Bexar County

BCSO said Jessica Aileen Villanueva, 22, died Wednesday in the shooting. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The woman killed in an attempted murder-suicide this week was identified by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

BCSO said Jessica Aileen Villanueva, 22, died Wednesday in the shooting. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

A 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital in “grave condition.” Sheriff Javier Salazar said the man shot Villanueva before turning the gun on himself.

On Wednesday, Salazar said BCSO is investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide, however a spokesman said the man is still alive as of Thursday evening.

Deputies responded around 5 p.m. to the shooting at a home in the 7600 block of Overview Place, near Farm-to-Market 78 and Crestway Drive.

Salazar said the homeowner called after coming home to find his son and Villanueva with gunshot wounds.

Villanueva was pronounced dead at the scene, BCSO said.

The sheriff’s office believes Villanueva and the man were in a relationship and she was visiting from college.

Salazar said this is the 21st homicide of 2026.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

Survivors in unincorporated Bexar County who are not in current emergencies can fill out an online form to get in touch with STAR specialists. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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