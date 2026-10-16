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Bexar County Elections Department to address operations, preparedness for early voting

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Pandemic, legal battles creating hurdles for Bexar County Elections Department

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Elections Department will provide an update on election operations and preparedness for early voting.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at the Bexar County Elections Department.

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KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Michele Carew, administrator for the Bexar County Elections Department, is expected to address community questions and concerns about election readiness, according to a news release. She will also outline the measures her office is taking to ensure a secure and efficient midterm election process.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 and ends Friday, Oct. 30.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 23. Election day is Nov. 3.

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