Bexar County Elections Department to address operations, preparedness for early voting

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Elections Department will provide an update on election operations and preparedness for early voting.

The news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday at the Bexar County Elections Department.

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KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Michele Carew, administrator for the Bexar County Elections Department, is expected to address community questions and concerns about election readiness, according to a news release. She will also outline the measures her office is taking to ensure a secure and efficient midterm election process.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19 and ends Friday, Oct. 30.

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 23. Election day is Nov. 3.

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