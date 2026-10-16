Cibolofest’s carnival doubles in size as free 20-year tradition returns Saturday

CIBOLO, Texas – A community tradition of more than 20 years returns Saturday as Cibolofest takes over Main Street.

The 12-hour festival is free to the community and features vendors, live music, family activities and a fireworks show.

The annual event begins at 10 a.m. and has grown from a small sausage supper, said Cibolo Special Events Coordinator Amy Pinder.

“We’ve grown into a whole area event with over 150 vendors lining the streets,” Pinder said.

City officials said this year’s carnival has doubled in size and will include a new train ride and petting zoo. For the first time, the festival will also feature an all-day kite display that will light up during the night show.

Pinder said the festival will include a main stage with five artists, including the Air Force Military Band.

“It should be a great day to come out and enjoy the festival,” she said.

The night will end with a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.

Parking is free at Steele High School, where shuttles will run throughout the day to take visitors to the event. The first shuttle leaves the school at 9:30 a.m.

Margarita Hernandez, Cibolo’s assistant public works director, said pet owners can also use the shuttle service.

“Even if you have a pet, there will be a shuttle that will be able to transport you with your pets down to the event,” Hernandez said.

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