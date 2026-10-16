Fox tests positive for rabies on Texas State University campus, city officials urge precautions

SAN MARCOS, Texas – A fox captured on the Texas State University campus has tested positive for rabies, prompting San Marcos city officials to urge students, residents and pet owners to take precautions.

The fox was found Wednesday near East Sessom Drive and Pleasant Street, the city said in a news release. Maintenance workers captured the animal and turned it over to San Marcos Animal Control, which confirmed the positive rabies test.

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No known exposures to the fox have been reported, according to the city.

What to do if you were exposed

City officials say anyone who believes they may have come into physical contact with the fox or another rabid animal should seek post-exposure treatment immediately. Rabies is a deadly virus spread most commonly through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, and treatment must begin promptly to be effective.

The city urged anyone who encounters a wild animal — especially one that appears sick or is behaving unusually — to not touch it. Suspected contact with a wild animal should be reported to San Marcos Animal Services at 512-805-2655.

City officials also remind pet owners that rabies vaccinations are required by state law and city ordinance.

Resources for low-cost pet rabies vaccinations are available on the city’s website.

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