ICE: Pursuit ends with suspect fleeing, vehicle crashing into North Side elementary school fence

SAN ANTONIO – A vehicle crashed into a North Side elementary school fence after the driver exited and fled on foot while fleeing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers, the agency said Friday.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. In a statement, an ICE spokesperson said enforcement and removal operations officers assigned to the San Antonio fugitive operations team were working near McCullough Avenue and Loop 410.

“ICE officers attempted a vehicle stop in the area,” the spokesperson said. “The driver recklessly failed to comply with law enforcement, exited the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving an unoccupied vehicle in motion.”

The spokesperson said the vehicle rolled across the street, striking another vehicle and colliding with the perimeter fence of Ridgeview Elementary School.

The agency said it believes the first driver is in the country illegally.

The driver of the second vehicle also fled the scene, according to the statement.

No injuries were reported. Additional information was not immediately available.

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