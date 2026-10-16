KSAT Q&A: Councilman Marc Whyte discusses ICE leases at Brooks, lawsuit over planned detention facility

SAN ANTONIO – District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte said he opposes the city’s efforts to block federal immigration facilities in San Antonio, including a lawsuit filed this week and a proposed lease at Brooks.

Whyte’s comments came hours after a City Hall discussion on whether to instruct the city manager to stop a deal that would see the federal government lease office space at Brooks.

During KSAT’s Q&A, Whyte described the deal as worth $50 million over 15 years and said the city should not stand in the way of that investment.

He said the lease at Brooks is for office space, not a processing facility or a detention center, and that the building’s owners should be free to lease to whomever they choose.

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Whyte also addressed the proposed processing center on the East Side, a warehouse of more than 600,000 square feet that could potentially process up to 1,500 people. He said the environmental concerns raised by some of his colleagues are “certainly overblown” and a “pretext for them not wanting to have this facility in San Antonio.”

Whyte did mention the concerns from people who live and work nearby are valid.

He said the facility will have to meet permitting requirements to operate safely, and he called for less “fear mongering” and lower rhetoric from the dais.

Whyte also discussed data center regulation and working with his colleagues at City Hall.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

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