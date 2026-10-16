Man killed, another driver hospitalized after three-vehicle crash on West Side

Police work at the scene of a three-vehicle crash at General McMullen Drive and Wallace Street on the West Side, where a pickup truck driver later died and another motorist was hospitalized on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed and another driver was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of General McMullen Drive and Wallace Street.

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Police said a pickup truck and a car collided at the intersection. The car then hit an SUV in the turning lane.

Everyone involved was taken to a hospital, police said. The driver of the pickup truck later died from his injuries.

Police said the driver of the car is being investigated for possible intoxication.

Police have not released the name of the man who died. The investigation is ongoing.

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