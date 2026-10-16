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Man suffers head injury after being struck by vehicle on West Side, SAPD says

Driver stopped to help the man, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man suffered a head injury after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a West Side street, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Friday at Culebra Road and North Zarzamora Street.

Police said the 26-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver stopped to help the man, according to SAPD.

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