OLLU President Abel Chávez to step down at the end of 2026, university says

Our Lady of the Lake University President Abel Chávez will step down at the end of this year, according to a news release.

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Lake University President Abel Chávez will step down at the end of this year, according to a news release.

The OLLU Board of Trustees announced Friday that it accepted Chávez’s resignation, effective Dec. 31.

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“The Board respects Dr. Chávez’s decision and expresses its gratitude for his service and wishes him success in his future endeavors,” said Board Chair Steve O’Donnell. “Our priority is to ensure continuity of leadership and maintain our focus on the organization’s strategic objectives and our students.”

Chávez joined the university in July 2022, making him the 10th university president. The release states he was also the first Latino to lead the university.

During his tenure, Chávez led OLLU through “tremendous change,” including reshaping its academic offerings and stabilizing its finances, the university said.

Undergraduate retention rose to 68%, and the university launched Lake Express — the first three-year bachelor’s degree program in Texas.

The board plans to name an interim president “shortly” and conduct a national presidential search soon, the release states.

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