Records: Woman arrested on DWI charge after driving through crosswalk near elementary school

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after authorities said she drove through a crosswalk near Cambridge Elementary School in Alamo Heights.

Margaret Oliver, 47, was arrested around 8:05 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 100 block of Willim, records show.

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According to an affidavit, a crossing guard had stopped northbound traffic on Broadway and was trying to stop southbound vehicles by blowing a whistle and waving his hand.

The affidavit states Oliver kept driving south through the occupied crosswalk, “nearly hitting” a man and a child about 4 years old.

The crossing guard then stopped the vehicle, where a child in the front passenger seat asked if they had hit the people in the crosswalk, according to the affidavit.

Oliver apologized for going out with friends and said she had been drinking. She told a deputy she had last eaten around dinnertime the night before and stopped drinking around midnight, according to the affidavit.

When asked if she knew where she was, Oliver replied, “Of course I know where I’m at, I’m taking my child to school, please let me get him to school,” the affidavit stated.

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