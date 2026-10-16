SAPD asking for public’s help in locating missing man last seen on West Side
Arturo Medina Macias, 68, was last seen in the 1400 block of Saunders Avenue
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen on the West Side.
According to a Facebook post, Arturo Medina Macias, 68, was last seen in the 1400 block of Saunders Avenue, located near Buena Vista Street.
Authorities said he was last spotted wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Police added that Medina Macias is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and has straight hair and tattoos on both legs, with an “A” on one of them.
At this time, it’s unclear when he was last seen.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police at 210-207-7660.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.