SAPD called to South Side home more than 20 times this year before shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Officers have been called to a home on Gladstone Street on the South Side 27 times in 2026, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Neighbors say it used to be a quiet area until the one set of neighbors moved in, prompting those 27 calls in just one year.

Police responded to a shooting around 9:30 a.m. Oct. 11 in the 100 block of Gladstone Street. Neighbors told KSAT they heard the gunfire.

“The man was hollering and screaming, and the lady was hollering and screaming, and he was holding on to his arm,” neighbor Angie said. “So apparently he got shot in the arm.”

Another neighbor, Emma, said she heard shots but stayed inside.

SAPD said one suspect left the scene. As of the time of this interview, no arrests had been made.

Angie said there was “always something going on” at the home and described frequent loud arguments. Another neighbor, Carlos, also characterized the neighborhood as usually quiet, but said there had lately been “a lot of activity.”

SAPD officer Emily Garvin said the department increases patrols after a major incident in a neighborhood, including by assigning SAFFE (San Antonio Fear Free Environment) units and patrol officers. Garvin advised residents concerned about repeated problems to contact police, even if an issue may seem minor.

“The more documentation, the more we’re able to get patrol officers out there,” Garvin said.

The shooting happened in Councilwoman Teri Castillo’s district. KSAT contacted her office Tuesday and Wednesday seeking an interview. Her office said Castillo was not available for an interview. Instead, the office sent KSAT a statement.

“I take these concerns very seriously and my office is committed to working alongside residents, SAPD, and the appropriate City Departments to address ongoing issues and identify solutions to improve safety and quality of life for the neighborhood,” Castillo wrote in an email.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact SAPD.

Read also: