Savannah Bananas to play in San Antonio for the first time in 2027

(Lindsey Wasson, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Savannah Bananas pitcher Kelsie Whitmore, left, and infielder/catcher Eric Jones, right, hold up flashlights during a game against the Firefighters during their "Banana Ball World Tour" Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SAN ANTONIO – The Savannah Bananas are choosing to make two stops at a downtown San Antonio stadium next year to play against a familiar Texas team.

The Bananas announced on Thursday they’re bringing “Banana Ball” to the Alamodome for two games against the Texas Tailgaters in September 2027, according to a news release. Fans can watch the two teams play Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11.

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The release said fans wanting tickets must register through the Bananas website before the night of Halloween (Oct. 31).

Registration doesn’t guarantee a chance for admission. The release said a random drawing will be used to decide who gets to buy tickets.

FILE - Savannah Bananas' Dakota "Stilts" Albritton pitches against the Firefighters during their "Banana Ball World Tour," Sept. 19, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The games are part of the 2027 Banana Ball World Tour, where the team will play internationally for the first time.

Banana Ball isn’t unfamiliar for local fans of the Tailgaters. The baseball team played in front of sold-out crowds the past two years at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

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