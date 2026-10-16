Savannah Bananas to play in San Antonio for the first time in 2027 The Bananas are up against the Texas Tailgaters twice at the Alamodome Savannah Bananas pitcher Kelsie Whitmore, left, and infielder/catcher Eric Jones, right, hold up flashlights during a game against the Firefighters during their "Banana Ball World Tour" Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) (Lindsey Wasson, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The Savannah Bananas are choosing to make two stops at a downtown San Antonio stadium next year to play against a familiar Texas team.
The Bananas announced on Thursday they’re bringing “Banana Ball” to the Alamodome for two games against the Texas Tailgaters in September 2027, according to a news release. Fans can watch the two teams play Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11.
The release said fans wanting tickets must register through the
Bananas website before the night of Halloween (Oct. 31).
Registration doesn’t guarantee a chance for admission. The release said a random drawing will be used to decide who gets to buy tickets.
FILE - Savannah Bananas' Dakota "Stilts" Albritton pitches against the Firefighters during their "Banana Ball World Tour," Sept. 19, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
The games are part of the 2027 Banana Ball World Tour, where the team will play internationally for the first time.
Banana Ball isn’t unfamiliar for local fans of the Tailgaters. The baseball team played in front of sold-out crowds the past two years at Nelson Wolff Stadium.
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About the Author Samuel Rocha IV headshot
Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
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