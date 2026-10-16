Somerset High School unveils expanded welding lab with 38 stations due to growing student interests

Somerset High School celebrated the unveiling of an expanded welding lab with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday as the district works to prepare students for a growing regional manufacturing industry.

SAN ANTONIO – Somerset High School celebrated the unveiling of an expanded welding lab with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday as the district works to prepare students for a growing regional manufacturing industry.

The renovated facility combines three former welding classrooms into an expanded training space, featuring 30 indoor welding stations and eight outdoor stations, according to a news release.

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Somerset High School celebrated the unveiling of an expanded welding lab with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday as the district works to prepare students for a growing regional manufacturing industry.

Somerset Independent School District said the expansion allows the district to accommodate growing student interest while providing opportunities for hands-on learning, industry certifications and college credit.

Last year, the district said 100 students were placed on a waiting list due to limited space. This school year, the program grew to 156 students with no waiting list.

“Somerset ISD is committed to ensuring our students graduate prepared for success, whether they choose to continue their education, earn industry credentials or enter the workforce,” Somerset ISD Superintendent José Moreno said.

Somerset High School celebrated the unveiling of an expanded welding lab with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday as the district works to prepare students for a growing regional manufacturing industry.

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