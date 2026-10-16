Somerset High School unveils expanded welding lab with 38 stations due to growing student interests

SAN ANTONIO – Somerset High School celebrated the unveiling of an expanded welding lab with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday as the district works to prepare students for a growing regional manufacturing industry.
The renovated facility combines three former welding classrooms into an expanded training space, featuring 30 indoor welding stations and eight outdoor stations, according to a news release.
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Somerset Independent School District said the expansion allows the district to accommodate growing student interest while providing opportunities for hands-on learning, industry certifications and college credit.
Last year, the district said 100 students were placed on a waiting list due to limited space. This school year, the program grew to 156 students with no waiting list.
“Somerset ISD is committed to ensuring our students graduate prepared for success, whether they choose to continue their education, earn industry credentials or enter the workforce,” Somerset ISD Superintendent José Moreno said.
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at the college's newspaper for three years.
Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since.
In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.