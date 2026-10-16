‘Taste of Fiesta’ kicks off 6-month countdown to next year’s event

SAN ANTONIO – The six-month countdown to Fiesta 2027 is on, and locals got a little taste on Thursday ahead of the annual celebration.

A “Taste of Fiesta” was held at Elsewhere Too to celebrate the countdown, with a dance-off featuring KSAT Mic and other familiar mascots joining in on the fun.

Fiesta is scheduled to take place next year from April 15 through April 25.

More Fiesta coverage on KSAT: