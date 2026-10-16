Tejano music star Michael Salgado postpones shows after suffering stroke

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 17: Recording artist Michael Salgado poses with the Best Tejano Album award in the press room during The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at T-Mobile Arena on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Tejano music star Michael Salgado is postponing upcoming performances for the next couple of weeks after suffering a stroke earlier this month, according to a statement from the singer.

In a news release posted on Facebook on Thursday, Salgado said he suffered the stroke on Oct. 9 shortly after performing his first song during a show in Safford, Arizona.

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He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in Tucson.

Two days later, Salgado returned home to San Antonio, where his medical team continued monitoring his condition.

Salgado said his cardiologist, neurologist and stroke specialist recommended that he temporarily step away from performing to rest while doctors continue evaluating his health.

His upcoming shows will be postponed until his medical team determines it is safe for him to return to the stage.

What about Muertos Fest?

Salgado is scheduled to headline Sunday, Oct. 25, at Muertos Fest.

Festival organizers have not announced whether his performance will be canceled or otherwise affected by his health update.

Muertos Fest, which honors the traditions of Día de los Muertos through art, live music and more than 80 altars created by community members, draws more than 100,000 attendees each year.

The free, three-day celebration at Hemisfair, is set for Oct. 23-25.

KSAT reached out to organizers to learn more information.

Salgado thanks fans for their support

Salgado thanked his family, friends, fellow musicians and fans for their prayers and support as he focuses on his recovery.

“With God’s help, continued prayers, and the care of my medical team, I look forward to the day I can return to the stage and do what I love most — performing for all of you,” he said. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing by me.”

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