UT Health oncologist discusses breast cancer awareness

SAN ANTONIO – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a San Antonio cancer specialist is reminding women that knowing their risk and staying current on mammograms can play a key role in finding breast cancer early.

Dr. Jessica Treviño Jones, a breast medical oncologist and founder and director of the Cancer Risk Reduction and Education Clinic at UT Health San Antonio’s Mays Cancer Center, joined the discussion to explain what women should know about screening, risk reduction, and treatment options.

For women at average risk, screening mammograms generally begin at age 40.

Regular mammograms are recommended from ages 40 to 74. Women at higher risk may need to begin screening before age 40.

That can include women with a strong family history of breast cancer, certain genetic mutations or other risk factors.

Patients should talk with their health care provider about the screening schedule that is right for them.

Health professionals encourage maintaining a healthy weight, staying physically active, limiting alcohol and discussing family history with a provider to reduce risks of breast cancer.

For more information, call 210-450-1000 or visit mayscancercenter.org/breastcancer.

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