What to know about ‘Muertos Mercado’ at 14th annual Muertos Fest

SAN ANTONIO – Muertos Fest returns to Hemisfair in downtown San Antonio on Oct. 23, bringing art, tradition and community together for the annual event.

Cristina Martinez, market curator for Muertos Mercado, joined GMSA at 9 to preview what visitors can expect from this year’s festival market.

“Muertos Mercado” will feature artists showcasing their work as part of the broader Muertos Fest celebration.

The market is a key attraction, giving visitors a chance to browse and support artists while taking part in the cultural traditions surrounding Día de los Muertos.

The festival honors Día de los Muertos, a tradition rooted in remembering and celebrating loved ones who have died.

The mercado will be located throughout the festival.

Muertos Fest kicks off Oct. 23 from 5-11 p.m. with “¡Presente! A Night to Remember.”

Events continue Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., with a Día de los Muertos procession scheduled for 7 p.m.

The festival wraps up Sunday, Oct. 25, from noon to 9 p.m.

KSAT will also air a two-hour primetime Muertos Fest special at 8 p.m. on Oct. 28 on all KSAT platforms.

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