Wolff Stadium, surrounding area could see community-focused makeover after Missions move downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions are supposed to get a new home base that meets MLB standards downtown by 2029, and the city is already planning what would replace Nelson Wolff Stadium and the land around it.

City leaders said the plan now includes housing, a community center, retail space and parks, but the project will take two decades to complete.

Under the plan, presented in a City Council meeting Thursday, a community commons area would sit near home plate, the outfield would become retail space, and the stadium parking lot would become housing.

A community center would go in between the Miracle League park and the Ron Darner Parks and Recreations Operations Headquarters, and affordable senior housing would be near Levi Strauss Park.

Rendering of Nelson W. Wolff Stadium Redevelopment, courtesy of WestEast through the City of San Antonio. (West East)

For neighbors, the area as it sits now leaves much to be desired.

“They could spend a lot more money in this area and bring it up. This area used to be the prime location,” said Shane O’Neil, who lives near Kelly Field.

Across from the stadium, Tamalitos Mexican Restaurant owner Alfredo Casas said the games brought in customers.

“Business is, it was, really good because all the games,” Casas said. “I got a lot of people, but now that they’re leaving, I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

District 6 Councilman Ric Galvan said the project in his district is exciting, and the city is still taking community feedback at a meeting next Wednesday.

“At the heart of all this, right, is the importance of public investments, whether it’s in redevelopment or development, in a space of our city that is aging,” Galvan said.

Asked what they would want to see, O’Neil said, “I would skip the retail space for small businesses, maybe.” Casas said, “I would like to have parks on the neighborhood because all my neighbors get to know each other.”

City leaders said the project is in “Phase 0″ currently, with a next step to discuss funding in early 2027.

“The next conversation is the how. So what does that look like? Public-private partnerships. Do we sell off some of the property?” said Brenda Hicks-Sorensen, director of economic development.

The city said the “site preparation” phase from 2026 to 2031 will include a bond election, rezoning, and building the park amenities.

The so-called “early phase delivery” from 2032 to 2036 includes another bond election, land sale, and infrastructure and construction of single-family homes.

The final phase beginning around 2037 includes a third bond election, with affordable senior housing and delivery of finalized park spaces. The city expects the redevelopment to take until 2046.

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