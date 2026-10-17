18-year-old killed after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 281, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the North Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 281 northbound.

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Police said the woman had stopped in lane four and on the shoulder of the highway after experiencing mechanical issues. A bystander helped her push the vehicle off the main lanes.

The woman stepped out of the driver’s side of the vehicle when she was struck, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and was not found to be intoxicated, police said. No criminal charges are expected to be filed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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