Motorcyclists killed after crashing into trailer on Northeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 47-year-old motorcyclist was killed after crashing into the back of a trailer on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:49 p.m. Saturday in the 12700 block of Interstate 35 North.

Recommended Videos

Witnesses told police the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed when he attempted to switch into the right lane.

The motorcyclist struck the back of the trailer and fell from the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The driver of the trailer remained on scene.

Police said there are no criminal elements to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Read also:

Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash on North Side, SAPD says