DPS: Woman dead after truck ‘veered off’ roadway, landed below Atascosa River bridge Reason for crash remains unknown, DPS says FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.) McCOY, Texas – An Atascosa County woman died Saturday morning after her truck “veered off the roadway,” according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Karen Appling Evans, 63, was pronounced dead, DPS said, around 11 a.m. under the Atascosa River Bridge, near Farm to Market Road 541 and County Road 425.
Evans, the driver and only person in the truck, was located after colliding with a guardrail and traveling down an embankment, DPS said.
It is not known why the truck veered off the roadway, DPS said, and that the crash remains under investigation.
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About the Author Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
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