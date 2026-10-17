DPS: Woman dead after truck ‘veered off’ roadway, landed below Atascosa River bridge

McCOY, Texas – An Atascosa County woman died Saturday morning after her truck “veered off the roadway,” according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Karen Appling Evans, 63, was pronounced dead, DPS said, around 11 a.m. under the Atascosa River Bridge, near Farm to Market Road 541 and County Road 425.

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Evans, the driver and only person in the truck, was located after colliding with a guardrail and traveling down an embankment, DPS said.

It is not known why the truck veered off the roadway, DPS said, and that the crash remains under investigation.

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