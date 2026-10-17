Cibolofest brings vendors, kite display, and fireworks to Main Street

CIBOLO, Texas – Main Street was filled with families, food, and live entertainment for the annual Cibolofest, a 12-hour community celebration featuring more than 150 craft and food vendors.

“Cibolo has always been very inviting. So that’s why we decided to come back this year,” attendee Renee Rodgers said. “Plus, the weather’s beautiful.”

For some, the festival is also a chance to get a head start on holiday shopping.

“I enjoy it because there’s just so many vendors,” said Shannon Piles, with Critter Crafts. “I can go and I can shop, get some Christmas gifts, some stocking stuffers, and just be prepared for the holiday.”

Cibolofest has grown significantly since its early days, city officials said.

Margarita Hernandez, Cibolo’s assistant public works director, said the celebration began more than 20 years ago as a community supper at Niemietz Park.

“The community would come on a Friday, and then Saturday they would start the Cibolofest,” Hernandez said.

Cibolo City Manager Wayne Reed said this was his sixth Cibolofest, and the event continues to draw more people each year. “What we have seen is larger crowds,” Reed said.

This year, the carnival doubled in size, according to city officials.

New attractions included a train ride, petting zoo, and pony rides.

Reed said city leaders want to keep the festival accessible for families. “The only thing that costs money is a $10 wristband to ride the carnival rides all day long.”

Another new feature this year was a visit from the San Antonio Kite Organization, which planned to fly kites throughout the day and into the night.

“We’re talking about kites that are bigger than me,” Reed said. “There’s a huge whale. There’s a Snoopy and many other characters out there. It is fantastic to watch.”

Steele High School offered free parking, with shuttles running every 10 minutes to bring visitors to the festival. Amy Pinder, Cibolo’s special events coordinator, said the city also provided ADA-accessible shuttles and pet-friendly shuttles.

The festival was scheduled to end with a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. before wrapping up at 10 p.m.

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