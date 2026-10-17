Fatal northeast Bexar County shooting now under investigation as murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The man accused of killing his girlfriend this week was identified by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. The investigation is now classified as a murder-suicide.

Ian Torme Riles, 24, shot Jessica Aileen Villanueva, 22, on Wednesday, according to BCSO. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

BCSO said deputies found Villanueva dead and Riles in “grave condition” at a home in the 7600 block of Overview Place before taking him to a hospital. Sheriff Javier Salazar said Riles turned the gun on himself after the shooting.

On Wednesday, Salazar initially said BCSO was investigating the shooting as a murder-suicide, however a spokesman said Riles was still alive as of Thursday evening.

Roughly 24 hours later, BCSO confirmed Riles was pronounced dead. The medical examiner’s office was still conducting an autopsy on him as of late Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office believes Villanueva and Riles were in a relationship. Salazar said she was visiting from college.

Villanueva attended Doane University in Crete, Nebraska. The university shared an emotional statement on social media letting people know about about the loss of a fellow Tiger.

“Doane is saddened by the tradgic loss of senior Jessica Villanueva earlier this week. Jessica was a vibrant, bright, young woman and we all miss her very much. Information resources and support have been sent to faculty, staff and students. As we navigate this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Jessica’s family in Texas and all her friends here in our community,” Doane University said.

Salazar said Villanueva’s death is the 21st homicide of 2026.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

Survivors in unincorporated Bexar County who are not in current emergencies can fill out an online form to get in touch with STAR specialists. Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.

For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

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