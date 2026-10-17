Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run crash on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist died after a hit and run crash Saturday morning on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. in the 2200 block of U.S Highway 281 southbound.

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Police said the motorcycle and a white truck crashed into each other. The driver of the truck fled the scene before police arrived.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

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