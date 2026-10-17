San Antonio Botanical Garden’s newest exhibition celebrates Día de los Muertos

SAN ANTONIO – Visitors to the San Antonio Botanical Garden can now experience “Jardin de las Catrinas,” a Día de los Muertos-inspired exhibit featuring towering Catrina sculptures created by San Antonio artist Regina Moya.

The exhibit, presented by Bank of America, is on display through Nov. 2 at the garden, located at 555 Funston Place.

Moya, a Mexican writer, illustrator and public artist, is known for Día de los Muertos artwork throughout the San Antonio community. Her Catrina sculptures highlight storytelling, Mexican heritage and themes tied to culture and reflection.

Some of the sculptures stand up to 16 feet tall. Visitors are encouraged to spend time reading the messages that accompany the artwork, including one piece with gold accents made of recycled plastic, that reads, “Not everything that shines is gold.”

The garden is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

Admission Monday through Thursday is $18 for adults and $13 for children. Children under 3 get in free. Admission is $16 for visitors with a student or military ID.

Weekend admission, Friday through Sunday, is $22 for adults and $15 for children. Children under 3 are still admitted for free.

The garden also offers discounted admission during “Neighbors in Nature” days, when entry is $7 for Bexar County residents.

The upcoming dates are Sunday, Oct. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 13.

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