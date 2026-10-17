‘Terrible’: IDEA Converse parents say intersection still feels unsafe after upgrades

CONVERSE, Texas – More than a month after KSAT first reported concerns about a dangerous intersection near IDEA Converse, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has made several changes. However, parents say the improvements have not done enough to make it safe for students walking home.

The intersection at FM 1516 and Martinez Road/Binz-Engleman Road is a route students use before after school to get home. In late August and early September, there was no crosswalk identification for students to cross FM 1516 safely.

“There’s so much construction going on over there that there’s really not even, there’s not even signs that like give like the crossing signal for people to cross,” IDEA Converse parent Ciana said in September.

At the time, IDEA Public Schools told KSAT it was in communication with the City of Converse.

“We are in communication with the City of Converse regarding potential additional safety measures, including school-zone designations, signage, reduced speed limits, and permanent pedestrian crossing improvements,” IDEA Public Schools wrote in an Aug. 28 statement to KSAT.

However, City of Converse Director of Public Works Cornelio “Nemo” Castañon told KSAT the area with safety concerns and the construction project is TxDOT.

“The City of Converse does not own, maintain, design, or manage the construction contract for this roadway, and the current work is being performed under TxDOT’s authority,” Castañon said.

KSAT followed up with IDEA and asked for specifics on the conversation IDEA Public Schools had with the City of Converse and if the district had been in communication with TxDOT. A couple of weeks later, on Oct. 13, IDEA Public Schools sent a statement reading in part:

“Leaders at IDEA Converse continue to work with TxDOT on improvements to student crossings at the FM 1516 and Martinez-Converse intersection to ensure student safety. Over the weekend, crews installed an orange-barrier pedestrian walkway and two crosswalk signs.” IDEA Public Schools

On Oct. 16, KSAT observed a crosswalk painted at the intersection for students to cross Martinez Road, parallel to FM 1516, but not one for students to cross over FM 1516.

“It’s horrible for the kids,” Carlos, an IDEA Converse guardian, said. He said he regularly sees students trying to cross and believes all sides should be marked.

“There’s a lot of apartments on that side,” Carlos said. “It’s a concern for the kids.”

Parent Jaimie said she would not let her children walk there. She has seen students walking on guardrails and said that while she noticed sidewalk construction, she remains worried about the conditions along the road.

“I pick my kids up and I drive down that road and I’m just like, this is terrible,” Jaimie said.

Parent Mashaunda said she lives on the other side of FM 1516 but drives to pick up her kids from IDEA Converse because of how dangerous the intersection is.

“I don’t know why they built (the school) here, but hey, if you’re going to build it here, let’s build a whole safety around everyone else,” Mashaunda said. “I could walk, but I refuse that because there’s no crosswalk or a person to guide the kids across the walk.”

TxDOT said more safety improvements are planned, and the recent installations are temporary.

“TxDOT has implemented temporary pedestrian safety improvements at FM 1516 and Martinez-Converse near IDEA Converse School, including temporary pedestrian signals and a pedestrian pathway through the construction zone,” the agency wrote in an email.

The TxDOT project happening along FM 1516 is projected to be complete by “late summer 2028,″ according to TxDOT.

“Once construction is complete, the intersection will provide pedestrian access on all four sides with button-activated pedestrian signals,” TxDOT sent in an email.

Parents told KSAT they understand the need for construction along FM1516 as it’s intended to widen the lanes for the influx of people moving to Converse. However, parents also said they wish the safety of students was put first.

KSAT requested an on-camera interview with IDEA Public Schools about student safety. IDEA Public Schools told KSAT no one was available.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: